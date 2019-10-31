VietJet Places Order For 20 Airbus A321XLRs

LONDON – In what has already been a blockbuster week for Airbus, another order has been announced, this time by VietJet for up to 20 A321 Xtra Long Range aircraft.

The deal is dissected into 15 firm units as well as five conversion orders from previous A321neo aircraft it already had on order.

Commenting on the deal was Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, the CEO & President of VietJet who expressed great pride over Airbus’ portfolio.

“Vietjet has always been a pioneer in operating new, modern, advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft. We are proud of operating one of the world’s youngest Airbus fleets with an average age of only 2.7 years and this has contributed greatly to Vietjet’s success over the past years.”

“Following the signing of this contract, the new A321XLR will be the perfect upgrade to Vietjet’s fleet as we look to grow our international flight network.”

Also commenting on the deal was Airbus’ CEO Guillaume Faury who emphasised why VietJet is a significant customer for the manufacturer.

“Vietjet is one of the fastest-growing carriers in the Asian region and we feel proud to have the A321XLR joining its fleet”.

“This order is another strong endorsement of our decision to bring the true long-range capability to the single-aisle market with the A321XLR, enabling airlines to extend their networks at the lowest possible cost. Furthermore, we are also pleased to develop further our collaboration with Vietjet in the area of training.”

The deal also includes a new training agreement with Airbus services where two new A320 Family full flight simulators will be placed at VietJet’s carrier training centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

It is understood Airbus will also provide training services to the airline and its instructors.

With today’s order, VietJet now has a staggering 186 A320 Family aircraft in the backlog alone, of which 60 have already been delivered.

Away from the A321XLR, the A321neo is the only aircraft in that backlog.

From September 2019, the A320neo Family has secured 6,650 firm orders from 110 customers worldwide.

This is yet another significant order for the A321XLR, especially since its launch at the Paris Air Show earlier this year.

At the air show alone, the aircraft ended the show with 240 commitments, signifying the demand for such an aircraft like this.

As these orders begin to mount up further, it is going to put a lot of pressure on Boeing for its NMA Project, which will no doubt be announced for a couple of years yet whilst it deals with the ongoing 737MAX crisis.

This will probably be the end of a successful week for Airbus, especially after securing a massive order from IndiGo Airlines for 300 A320 Family aircraft.

Only time will tell whether more significant orders for the A321XLR program, in particular, will be announced but as we approach 2020, Airbus will no doubt calm things down in time for Farnborough next year.