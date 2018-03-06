VietJet to Begin Flights From Vietnam to India

MIAMI — Vietjet Air will offer a nonstop route connecting Vietnam’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) with India’s Indira Gandhi Airport (DEL) beginning this Summer.

The statement was made on the 45th anniversary of Vietnam – India diplomatic relationship and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Likewise, it was witnessed by H.E Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang and senior leaders of Vietnam and India.

The first route is scheduled to connect Ho Chi Minh City with New Delhi, four flights per week, from July 2018.

According to the Vietnam-based carrier, this new operation intends to serve travel demand and to contribute to region’s alliance and trade exchange.

As of today, VietJet Air serves 23 domestic and ten international destinations from its hubs in SGN and Noi Bai International Airport (HAN) in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi.

It operates a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 24 Airbus A320-200 (seating 180 passengers), 29 Airbus A321-200, and one Airbus A321neo (both aircraft seating 230 passengers).

Also, it has in order 180 aircraft, which consists of 100 Boeing 737 MAX, with additional 72 Airbus A321neo, and eight Airbus A321-200.

On January 2018, the Vietnamese carrier took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, becoming the first South Asian airline to operate the single-aisle aircraft.