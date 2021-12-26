MIAMI – On Christmas Day, VietJet (VJ) took delivery of its first widebody, a leased Airbus A330-330, in preparation for significant growth.

The 13-year-old aircraft, leased from ICBC Leasing, was formerly operated by AirAsia X (D7), the sizeable Malaysian low-cost carrier.

In fact, the aircraft is older than VJ, which was launched at the end of 2009, speaking to the rapid growth of the airline’s business model. The type is equipped with 12 business class seats and 365 economy class seats, the same configuration as AirAsia X Airbus A330s.

Where to, A330?

According to the airline, the A330s will operate medium and long-haul flights, utilizing the aircraft’s range of up to 11,850km.

Confirmed routes for the aircraft include flights from Hanoi, Nha Trang, and Ho Chi Minh City to Moscow, competing with Vietnam Airlines in the first two markets.

Vietjet Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong said, “We are delighted to mark our 10th anniversary today with an A330 aircraft’s arrival, which will help Vietjet grow significantly in operation capacity and international footprint expansion.”

VietJet’s Future Fleet

The airline has plans to add two more leased A330s to its fleet, complementing its current Airbus fleet.

The Vietnamese low-cost carrier currently operates a fleet comprised of Airbus A320 family aircraft, with 18 A320s, 38 A321s, and 19 A321neos.

With 119 Airbus aircraft on order, the airline plans to greatly expand its fleet and route network. The airline will be specifically targeting the European market, engaging in the economic development of Vietnam.