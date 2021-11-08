MIAMI – Vietjet (VJ) has reached an agreement with Airbus for three A330 aircraft to be leased for its wide-body operations. VJ currently operates A320s.

Vietjet said three lease A330s will be delivered this month as part of fleet development plans to better meet travel demand in the future. Rolls-Royce is to provide RR Trent 700 engines worth US$400m, according to airinsight.com. The engine is an exclusive power plant of A330ceo.

The deal was agreed on the sidelines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow.

Airbus commercial director Christian Scherer (third from left) at the signing ceremony with VietJet Air managing director Dinh Viet Phuong (center) and Vietnam prime minister Pham Minh Chinh (third from right). Photo: Vietjet

Long Strategic Agreement

The new strategic agreement between VJ and Airbus goes further than the A320 lease. The parties have also agreed on the deliveries of 119 outstanding A321neo family orders. This includes 99 A321neos and 20 A321 XLRs.

The agreement will also see greater co-operation in terms of training and maintenance for VJ’s aircraft’s equipment supply and services, comprehensive aviation training, consultation, and development of MRO facilities for the carrier.

The airline’s current fleet consists of 18 A320ceo’s, 38 A321ceo’s, and 19 A321neo’s with six more on order.

In related news, VJ has also signed a partnership agreement with Safran. The agreement will cover additional aircraft engine deals and other products such as aircraft seats and cabin interior supplies.

Safran will also provide training programs and support to establish maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities in Vietnam. Additionally, the company will cooperate with VJ on the Flight Data Analysis solution for the carrier’s entire fleet.

Vietjet, which also has orders for up to 200 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 10 aircraft, clearly has big plans for the future.