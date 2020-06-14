VietJet A321 Suffers Runway Excursion in Vietnam

LONDON – Upon landing in Ho Chi Minh City, VietJet (VJ) flight 322 suffered a runway excursion. The airline has stated that there were no injuries reported on board. The aircraft came to rest in the mud, with damage to the wheels and tires.

Flight 322 was scheduled between Phu Quoc (PQC) and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN). According to FlightRadar24, the registration of the aircraft was VN-A657, an Airbus A321 delivered to VJ on March 27, 2018. The aircraft MSN8215 is 2.2 years old.

The weather conditions in Ho Chi Minh was rain, with gusts and thunderstorms, attributed to the formation of Storm Nuri. Photos of the accident site show evidence of large amounts of rain in the area.

Ho Chi Minh Airport (SGN)

Ho Chi Minh Airport has two parallel runways, 25L/07R and 25R/07L.

Per the NOTAM, Runway 25L/07R was not open due to a disabled aircraft on the tarmac.

In June 2020, a massive 18-month runway upgrade project was begun, upgrading the 25R/07L runways as well as several taxiways.

VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Company

VietJet is a Vietnamese low-cost carrier, starting operations in 2011. The airline serves a variety of national and international destinations in Asia. Its fleet has 75 Airbus A320 family aircraft currently in service.

The carrier’s launch was beset by long delays attributed to various causes, such as a global economic slowdown and regulatory issues.

Despite the setbacks, VietJet Air’s first flight was operated on December 25, 2011, flying from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi. The carrier carried its 10 millionth passenger in December 2014, and its 25 millionth passenger in December 2015.