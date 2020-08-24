MIAMI – Viva Aerobus (VB) has announced it will launch non-stop flights from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to Monterrey (MTY) airports on September 17.

The flights will run twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays on an Airbus A320 aircraft. Since July 2020, the carrier has resumed and increased its frequencies to the US from its hub at MTY.

In 2014, the airline announced its first services to DFW. Photo: Tomas Del Coro.

Safety Strategic Route

For DFW Airport CEO, Sean Donohue VB is a valued partner. On his part, VB CEO Juan Carlos Zuazua said that the new DFW-MTY frequency is part of a strategic route. It will serve to reactivate the sector by connecting Mexico’s second-largest city with its neighbor’s fourth-largest metropolitan area.

Additionally, the A320 aircraft only has a 3.6-year age average. Thus, it is one of the youngest fleets in Mexico, according to the airline.

Besides the low-cost offer, VB also prioritized the implementation of hygiene, clean and safety measures.

Under Viva With You program, the carrier has followed the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations on safety protocols. In addition, it took into consideration health safety approaches from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Mexican Ministry of Health, and the Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC).