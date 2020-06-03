Airways Magazine

Virgin Australia Chooses Final Bidders

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Virgin Australia Chooses Final Bidders MIAMI – After filing for administration, Virgin Australia (VA) has today selected Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners from five non-binding proposals as final bidders. By now, Administrator Deloitte said that VA...
  • Air France-KLM Group 2019 Sustainable Development Report MIAMI – The Air France-KLM (AFKL) Group has published its 2019 corporate social responsibility report (CSR), which highlights the results, commitments, and actions implemented by the group for its sustainable...
  

Virgin Australia Chooses Final Bidders

Virgin Australia Chooses Final Bidders
June 02
21:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – After filing for administration, Virgin Australia (VA) has today selected Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners from five non-binding proposals as final bidders.

By now, Administrator Deloitte said that VA and both companies are seeking a binding agreement on future terms with the winning bidder to be chosen by June 30.

The next phase: a binding proposal for a bankrupted airline

Administrator Deloitte also said that the next step to agree final binding bids is to engage with VA’s stakeholders and aircraft financiers, as the company seeks to maintain its monopoly position in the domestic market alongside Qantas Airways (QF).

The carrier entered into voluntary administration in April due to the financial hit of the pandemic and a rejected £714m bailout request by the federal government.

As Virgin Australia (VA) filed for administration due to its bankruptcy on April 20, thousands of direct and indirect jobs were at risk.

Once the airline had made the decision to ask for government intervention, it cut 80% of its staff and suspended virtually all flights due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In addition, by the time Q2 arrived, VA owed $4.76bn to creditors and was considering restructuring its debt to maintain its sustainability, a move that would affect 10,000 direct jobs and 5,000 workers employed in supply-chain operations.

Needless to say, the carrier’s struggling financials have the potential to highly affect the Australian inbound commercial market, being VA the second airline of the country; hence, today’s decision on the final bidders.

Besides Cyrus Capital, the other potential buyers to manage the airline’s creditors debt are BGH Capital, Indigo Partners and Brookfield Asset Management.

The winner would also have to take into account 2019/20 VA’s reported loss of A$315.4m and the nearly 10,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs affected by the current position of the airline.

Contrasting bidders

Regarding the chosen proposals, Cyrus was previously involved with the Virgin franchise. Before Virgin America was sold to Alaska Airlines (AS), the capital company invested on it alongside its founder Richard Branson. Additionally, Cyrus invested in the collapsed Flybe (BE) with Virgin Atlantic (VS).

In contrast, Bain is the former owner of Trans Maldivian Airways (M8) and its binding offer is being advised by the CEO of Jetstar (JQ), Jayne Hrdlicka. JQ is also a QF subsidiary, so the move would bring some management expertise into the Australian market.

In an environment of constant change and adaptability for airlines worldwide in the wake of the pandemic, we still have to see what the final outcome will be in VA’s quest to stay afloat in the Australian market.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Virgin Australia
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0