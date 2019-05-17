U.S. DOT Awards New Tokyo-Haneda Route Slots For American Carriers

MIAMI — After months of deliberation, the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) has released a shortlist of tentative routes for US carriers operating to Tokyo-Haneda airport (HND).

The announcement is the latest news regarding the new slot openings since February when the DOT invited US carriers who were interested in extending their service to apply.

The process began on January 25th, when American and Japanese delegates met and agreed to open 12 new daytime flights to HND for U.S. airlines.

The 12 tentative daytime routes to HND were allocated to American Airlines (two), Hawaiian Airlines (one), Delta Air Lines (five), and United Airlines (four).

American Airlines will most likely be granted service from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Los Angeles (LAX), while Hawaiian is adding another flight from Honolulu (HNL).

Delta Air Lines plans to add service from Seattle (SEA), Detroit (DTW), Atlanta (ATL), Portland (PDX), and HNL.

United Airlines aims to add routes to HND from Newark (EWR), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Washington-Dulles (IAD), and LAX.

The announcement comes as a major success for United and Delta, expanding their already well-established presence in Tokyo.

Left behind is American, which was left with only two daytime routes in comparison to Delta’s five and United’s four.

The amendment to the U.S.-Japan aviation agreement is yet to be finalized, but it is the first step towards growing American operations to HND since 2016 when the Japanese allowed for five daytime flights and one nighttime/early morning flight.

American Airlines was granted the right to operate one daytime route from Los Angeles (LAX). Hawaiian Airlines was given one daytime route from Honolulu (HNL) and one nighttime route from HNL four times a week and Kona (KOA) triweekly.

Delta Air Lines was awarded two daytime routes from LAX and Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP). United Airlines was also granted a daytime route from San Francisco (SFO).

The American carriers are hoping to commence these routes prior to the summer of 2020, in order to take advantage of summer airline traffic and the 2020 Summer Olympics being held in Tokyo.

The DOT will consider all information available prior to reaching its final decision. Objections to the new routes are due by May 30th and interested parties may offer responses to any objections before June 10th.