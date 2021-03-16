MIAMI – Aeronautical Engineers, Inc (AEI) has reported it has entered a deal to supply three AEI MD-88SF Freighter Conversions to USA Jet Airlines (UJ) in Michigan.

The UJ is a division of Ascent Global Logistics, a company with over US$1bn in sales and a market-leading position in the domestic air cargo market. Three further freighter conversions of the same aircraft type are available under the contract.

The AEI MD-88SF freighter conversions are part of Ascent Global Logistics’ multi-year investment in domestic air capacity. The model has more pallet spaces and offers more payload characteristics.

“We are appreciative of AEI’s excellence in engineering capabilities, which are critical for our continued fleet expansion”, said John Heaney, President of USA Jet Airlines.



Photo: Aeronautical Engineers, Inc.

Conversion Timeline

Per Press released by AEI, The first MD-88 will undergo a conversion process n March 2021. Moreover, the second and third aircraft following in May and August, respectively. Commercial Jet’s Dothan will perform all modification and maintenance tasks in the Alabama plant. The center is an accredited AEI Conversion Center.

The AEI MD-88SF shall provide UJ with an Ancra CLS capable of carrying twelve 88” x 108” Containers/Pallets, P1 to P12. Besides, the AEI’s converted MD-88SF, with demonstrated reliability, allows USA JET to continuously generate revenue.

Feature image: Aeronautical Engineers, Inc.

