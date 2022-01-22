DALLAS – In reaction to Beijing’s draconian COVID-19 rules, the US has announced the suspension of 44 Chinese passenger flights from the US to China.

The 44 flights that have been canceled are scheduled to depart between January 30 and March 29 and are operated by Air China (CA), China Eastern Airlines (MU), China Southern Airlines (CZ), and Xiamen Airlines (MF).

The announcement comes fewer than three weeks before the Winter Olympics, which will take place in Beijing from February 4 to February 20.

Officials in China have taken a stringent “zero-Covid” policy, with strong border restrictions and targeted lockdowns — a strategy that has come under fire as numerous clusters have flared across the country in the run-up to the games.

Chinese Circuit Breaker

China maintains rigorous border entrance controls, including dramatically limited flight numbers and a “circuit breaker” policy that stops routes if too many infection cases are aboard aircraft.

When passengers who tested negative for COVID before takeoff later tested positive after their arrival in China, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) invoked the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American Airlines (AA), Delta Air Lines (DL), and United Airlines (UA).

The move was not well received by US transportation authorities.

Response from US DoT

The US Department of Transportation (DoT) wrote in its ruling on the matter that the “actions impairing the operations of Delta, American, and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department.”

“US carriers, who are following all relevant Chinese regulations with respect to pre-departure and in-flight protocols, should not be penalized if passengers, post-arrival, later test positive for Covid-19,” added the DoT.

Following Beijing’s first community incidence of the Omicron strain last weekend, Beijing has already halted thousands of flights and enhanced testing.

