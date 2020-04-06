Airways Magazine

US Carriers Cut Operations In NYC Area

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • US Carriers Cut Operations In NYC Area MIAMI – US airlines United Airlines (UA), Delta Air Lines (DL), jetBlue (B6) and Spirit Airlines (NK) have all reduced daily flights, totaling less than 50, in accordance with travel...
  • Singapore Airlines To Operate 1000th Boeing 787 MIAMI – Singapore Airlines (SQ) will receive the 1000th Boeing 787 Dreamliner ever produced after nine years since the inception of the wide-body airliner. The 9V-SCP made its first flight...
  

US Carriers Cut Operations In NYC Area

US Carriers Cut Operations In NYC Area
April 06
19:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – US airlines United Airlines (UA), Delta Air Lines (DL), jetBlue (B6) and Spirit Airlines (NK) have all reduced daily flights, totaling less than 50, in accordance with travel guidelines and halted operations at New York’s airports.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to avoid non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

Due to this and the drop in demand in March from 600 to 200 departures and arrivals, John F. Kennedy International (JFK), Newark Liberty International (EWR) and LaGuardia (LGA) airports decided to operate only eight hours daily, affecting the scheduled flights of several airlines.

Capacity cuts in numbers

By the end of March, NK reduced its operations at LGA, EWR until May 4 following the CDC recommendations. During the past year throughout January, CNBC reported that NK was the fifth-largest carrier in the two mentioned airfields with 1.3m and 1.4m passengers, respectively.

Also, B6 cut capacity in the area by 80%, or 40 flights a day from a total of 200, as an increase of its schedule reduction of 40% in April, May and through June 5.

Then, on Saturday, UA cut 139 daily flights to only 15 at EWR and 18 to two daily flights LGA for the next three weeks. The company also announced an extension of waive fees for travel affected due to the COVID-19.

In addition, DL while also lengthening its customer benefits, as it is now flying a reduced schedule in the area during the month of April, including essential service to US hubs, according to CNBC.

Lastly, on Sunday, American Airlines (AA) reduced its capacity by 90% for the NY area due to the latest travel guidelines and the recent spread of the COVID-19 in NYC. Previously, the carrier had announced a cut plan of 60% in its April schedule and a bigger one in May.

These new cancelations add to the aforementioned carriers’ costs, as passengers must be fully refunded following last week’s US Transportation Department order for airlines to do so, as did earlier the European Union.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Delta Air LinesJetBlue AirwaysJohn F Kennedy AirportLaGuardia AirportNewark Liberty International AirportSpirit AirlinesUnited Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0