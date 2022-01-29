Thousands of weekend flights were canceled across the US on Friday as a major winter storm with high winds and heavy snow is set to hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

According to the National Weather Service, the Nor’easter will cause severe blizzards and make travel almost impossible. Between Friday and Sunday, around 4,900 flights in the United States were canceled, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, Delta Air Lines (DL) will cease operations at LaGuardia (LGA) and John F. Kennedy (JFK) airports in New York, Newark Liberty Airport (EWR) in New Jersey, and Logan Airport (BOS) in Boston.

From Friday to Sunday, the Atlanta-based airline canceled 1,290 flights. Customers who had planned to fly at the time were given the option of rescheduling to an alternative flight at no additional cost.

Depending on conditions, DL teams have focused on a safe and orderly restart of operations at the aforementioned airports and others in the Northeast on Sunday afternoon, according to an airline statement.

American Airlines Boeing 777-200 N774AN. Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways

Other Cancelations

Similarly, American Airlines (AA) has canceled around 1,160 flights because the storm is expected to have a substantial impact on its Northeast operations, particularly at Logan Airport. According to a Skift report, passengers who have been affected can rebook their flights without incurring any change fees.

Additionally, New York-based jetBlue (B6) canceled over 500 flights through Sunday, including half of its Saturday flights. Finally, FlightAware data show that United Airlines (UA) has cut 21% of its Saturday flights.

The storm has added to the difficulties facing the airline industry, which is still dealing with the effects of the Omicron coronavirus variant’s volatility. Carriers have been forced to cancel flights due to a rise in COVID-19 infections among personnel.

Southwest Airlines (WN) said on Thursday that the virus had infected about 5,000 employees, or about 10% of its workforce, in the first three weeks of January. WN has canceled more than 5,600 flights in January, costing them an estimated US$50m in revenue.

Featured image: Delta Air Lines N123DQ Airbus A220-100. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways