MIAMI – US airlines could obtain an additional US$15bn under the new bipartite coronaviral relief package to be finalized by the end of the day.

According to cnbc.com, sources in Capitol Hill have said the aid is a go. Under the latest help round, airlines should call back more than 32,000 employees who were furloughed on October 1st.

After expiring the original aid conditions, American Airlines (AA) and United Airlines (UA) began to furlough about 32,000 staff in October and tens of thousands more jobs were shed from those carriers and other US airlines after employees were encouraged to accept buyouts and early withdrawals.

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines (WN) notified nearly 7,000 workers that they could lose their jobs if labor unions did not accept certain concessions to help the airline maintain its business due to the pandemic impact. The airline estimated that “overstaffing costs” would amount to about US$1bn in 2021. Thus, it asked unions for pay cuts of 10% in exchange for no furloughs through next year.

To Extend Furloughs or to Call Workers back

After reaching an agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association, Mesa Airlines (YV) announced on October 2 that it would avoid employee furloughs in 2020. The airline’s approximate 3,400 employees were said then to be safe from any layoffs.

However, in March of this year, YV decided to suspend all new hire training, allowing all new hires to return home as per an internal memo. This means that some YV employees were, in effect, furloughed, according to a YV employee who contacted Airways. This would contradict Mesa Air Group Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein’s “no furloughs in 2020” statement, perhaps referring only to YV Pilots.

Mesa Airlines Senior Vice President, Flight Operations, Brad Holt address YV staff in an email in May, stating, “As you know, the entire industry has been significantly disrupted by the pandemic, and Mesa Airlines is no exception. Because of COVID-19 and the effect it has already had on the company, unfortunately, we must extend your furlough until further notice.”

If US airlines do get federal funding once more, they will have enough cash to meet their payroll commitments until mid-2021. As per the CNBC report, the Transportation Safety Administration reported that today, 1.07 million travelers were screened at US airports. That is up 25% since a week ago but less than half of its almost 2,5 million screening a year ago.

