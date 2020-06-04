US Air Cargo Plunges By 15% During March 2020

MIAMI – According to preliminary data filed with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), during March 2020, U.S. and foreign airlines moved less than 15,2% of cargo by weight compared to March 2019.

March 2020 US Air Cargo Numbers

Following the data released by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics we depicted the variation between 2019-2020 to the main US air cargo market:

March 2019 Weight March 2020 Weight Difference US and Europe 135,000 tons 102,000 tons – 25.0% US and Latin America 65,000 tons 46,000 tons -29.2% US and Asia 245,000 tons 229,000 tons -6,4% US and China 66,000 tons 67,000 tons +2.0% US and Canada 10,000 tons 9,000 tons -8.1% Total to and from US 475,000 tons 403,000 tons -15.2%

Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics

The following data just shows us the first half of March and for the complete statistics for March 2020, we will have to wait until June 11, 2020.

Etihad Cargo Boeing 777

Yearly Statistics for U.S. Air Cargo

Comparing the data published by the BTS, we can spot the biggest plunge ever registered for the US Air Cargo compared to the previous year.

2017 2018 2019 2020 January 7.4 13.3 -2.1 -6.1 February 6.3 14.2 -4.5 -9.4 March 10.0 11.7 -1.9 -15.2 April 6.3 13.0 -10.0 May 10.9 12.3 -6.5 June 11.1 9.3 -7.7 July 11.9 4.4 -8.4 August 13.3 4.7 -5.3 September 9.5 5.8 -10.6 October 13.9 1.2 -11.8 November 20.2 -9.4 -4.0 December 14.5 -2.2 -8.6 Annual Average 11.5 5.9 -6.9 SoSource: Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS)

The data shown in the table include the year-to-year variations between US and Europe, Latin America, Asia, China, and Canada.

To officially define the US Air Cargo March 2020 trend, we ought to wait on June 11, 2020.

However, these data were expected due to the pandemic period which has hit the market strongly and, at the same time, caused the biggest contraction of world production firmly provoking a plunge to the cargo operations.

World Air Cargo Progress April-May 2020

As we wait for the US air cargo data for April and May 2020 to be unveiled, CLIVE Data Services has reported its latest airfreight load factor analysis.

After the negative data coming from March and April, which saw contraction -37% of the airfreight volume for air cargo compartments, CLIVE reported a “slight upward curve” for May reporting a -31%.

Niall van de Wouw, managing director at CLIVE Data Services, commented, “Looking at the last 12 weeks, it is clear to see that market volumes remain erratic and that this will continue for the foreseeable future. This is one of the few certainties we have at the moment.”

“We can see some dark clouds gathering and this is a cause of concern for air cargo. This is why, in navigating these uncertain times, weekly data becomes not only relevant to decision-making, but crucial.”

“Knowing what is happening each week gives the industry the clearest direction. We do not see signals yet that the increase in capacity is being met by growth in demand,” said de Wouw.

“With the announcements of increases in passenger schedules, global air cargo revenues may suffer ‘collateral damage’ of more capacity returning to the market.”