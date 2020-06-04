Airways Magazine

US Air Cargo Plunges By 15% During March 2020

US Air Cargo Plunges By 15% During March 2020

US Air Cargo Plunges By 15% During March 2020
June 04
15:06 2020
MIAMI – According to preliminary data filed with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), during March 2020, U.S. and foreign airlines moved less than 15,2% of cargo by weight compared to March 2019.

March 2020 US Air Cargo Numbers

Following the data released by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics we depicted the variation between 2019-2020 to the main US air cargo market:

March 2019 WeightMarch 2020 WeightDifference
US and Europe135,000 tons102,000 tons– 25.0%
US and Latin America65,000 tons46,000 tons-29.2%
US and Asia245,000 tons229,000 tons-6,4%
US and China66,000 tons67,000 tons+2.0%
US and Canada10,000 tons9,000 tons-8.1%
Total to and from US475,000 tons403,000 tons-15.2%
Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics

The following data just shows us the first half of March and for the complete statistics for March 2020, we will have to wait until June 11, 2020.

Etihad Cargo Boeing 777

Yearly Statistics for U.S. Air Cargo

Comparing the data published by the BTS, we can spot the biggest plunge ever registered for the US Air Cargo compared to the previous year.

2017201820192020
January7.413.3-2.1-6.1
February6.314.2-4.5-9.4
March10.011.7-1.9-15.2
April6.313.0-10.0
May10.912.3-6.5
June11.19.3-7.7
July11.94.4-8.4
August13.34.7-5.3
September9.55.8-10.6
October13.91.2-11.8
November20.2-9.4-4.0
December14.5-2.2-8.6
Annual Average11.55.9-6.9
SoSource: Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS)

The data shown in the table include the year-to-year variations between US and Europe, Latin America, Asia, China, and Canada.

(Credits: via Commons)

To officially define the US Air Cargo March 2020 trend, we ought to wait on June 11, 2020. 

However, these data were expected due to the pandemic period which has hit the market strongly and, at the same time, caused the biggest contraction of world production firmly provoking a plunge to the cargo operations.

World Air Cargo Progress April-May 2020

As we wait for the US air cargo data for April and May 2020 to be unveiled, CLIVE Data Services has reported its latest airfreight load factor analysis.

After the negative data coming from March and April, which saw contraction -37% of the airfreight volume for air cargo compartments, CLIVE reported a “slight upward curve” for May reporting a -31%.

Niall van de Wouw, managing director at CLIVE Data Services, commented, “Looking at the last 12 weeks, it is clear to see that market volumes remain erratic and that this will continue for the foreseeable future. This is one of the few certainties we have at the moment.”

“We can see some dark clouds gathering and this is a cause of concern for air cargo. This is why, in navigating these uncertain times, weekly data becomes not only relevant to decision-making, but crucial.”

“Knowing what is happening each week gives the industry the clearest direction. We do not see signals yet that the increase in capacity is being met by growth in demand,” said de Wouw.

“With the announcements of increases in passenger schedules, global air cargo revenues may suffer ‘collateral damage’ of more capacity returning to the market.”

Tags
AsiaCanadaCargoChinaEuropeUnited States
0