Ural Airlines A321 Crash Lands Into Cornfield, All Survived

MIAMI — An Ural Airlines Airbus A321 crash-landed into a cornfield shortly after take-off with 226 passengers and seven crew on board, due to a bird strike.

Flight U6-178 departed from Moscow-Zhukovsky Airport (Russia) to Simferopol (Ukraine).

The aircraft operating the flight, an Airbus A321 (VQ-BOZ • MSN2117), first flew in December 2003. The 15.7-year-old airframe sustained significant damage after performing the emergency landing.

Ural Airlines confirmed that the crash was caused by a bird strike, much like the “Miracle on the Hudson” accident that occurred in January 2009. Back then, a US Airways A320 landed on the Hudson River in New York City after a catastrophic bird strike.

Ural Airlines A321 makes forced landing into cornfield near Ramenskoye #Russia. No fatalities reported. pic.twitter.com/QIY2rCa7uJ — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) August 15, 2019

Today, miraculously, everyone on board survived, some with minor injuries. Ten passengers needed medical attention and were transported to a hospital near Zhukovsky. The rest of the passengers and crew were taken back to the airport.

🇷🇺 Impressive video of Ural Airlines Airbus A321 emergency landing site.



▫️226 passengers and 7 crew members were on board the aircraft.



📹 Baza pic.twitter.com/pnatKqE1eO — air plus news (english) (@airplusnews_EN) August 15, 2019

The Russian Ministry of Transport backed up the statement released by Ural Airlines, noting that immediately after taking off, the aircraft hit a flock of seagulls, causing the right-hand engine to fail, and the left-hand engine to sustain damage, crippling the plane’s ability to fly. The right engine lit up on fire, which led to a forced landing into the field.

Russia’s Ministry of Transport has also set up a commission to carry out an investigation into the crash, state prosecution have also started a criminal investigation.

The flight crew has spoken to press, confirming that they hit the flock of birds shortly after take-off while preforming a right-hand turn. The captain of the plane quickly took control and landed in the field.