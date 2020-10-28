MIAMI – UPS today announced third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenue of US$21.2bn. This is a 15.9% increase over the third quarter of 2019. Consolidated average daily volume increased 13.5% year over year.

Net income was US$2bn for the quarter, 11.8% above the same period in 2019, or 10.7% on an adjusted basis. Operating profit was US$2.4bn, up 11.0% compared to last year’s third quarter, or 9.9% on an adjusted basis.

The company’s web page shows that diluted earnings per share were US$2.24. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.28, up 10.1% from the same period last year. GAAP results include a pre-tax transformation charge of US$44m, equivalent to US$0.04 per share. In the prior year period, GAAP results included a pre-tax charge for transformation costs of US$63m, equivalent to $0.06 per diluted share.

“Our performance highlights the agility of our global integrated network amid the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Our results were fueled by continued strong outbound demand from Asia and growth from small and medium-sized businesses,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “UPSers are everyday heroes who are keeping the world’s supply chains moving. I want to thank our team for their ongoing commitment to our customers and the communities we serve.”

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Photo: UPS Worldport

Outlook

UPS is not providing consolidated revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance due to the uncertainty around the timing and pace of the economic recovery. The company is unable to predict the extent of the business impact or the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, or reasonably estimate its operating performance in future quarters.

“Our Better, not Bigger approach had a positive impact on our performance in the quarter, specifically through the revenue-quality actions we’ve taken. Additionally, we recently launched new initiatives to further reduce our costs,” said Brian Newman, UPS chief financial officer.

“Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we are collaborating with our customers and using our proven tools to control volume and ensure the resiliency of our network. We are focused on delivering a successful peak and generating cash returns.”

More detailed information on earnings is available at the UPS web page.

