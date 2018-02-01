UPS Orders 14 Additional Boeing 747-8Fs and 4 767 Freighters

MIAMI — UPS has announced plans to grow their fleet by signing another deal with Boeing for 14 additional 747-8 Freighter aircraft, which was exercised from a previous deal. On top of this, UPS will also purchase four more 767 Freighters.

This means that the cargo carrier can expand on the international growth that is occurring in the cargo market.

Excited to share some BIG news: @UPSAirlines has ordered 14 additional 747-8 Freighters, plus four 767 Freighters, providing increased capacity in support of accelerating demand for U.S. and international air services. 📦 https://t.co/ZlzXl3onHD 📦 #Boeing #UPS7478F pic.twitter.com/rMmJboD8jU — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) February 1, 2018

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of UPS Airlines today, we are seeing unprecedented demand for our air products,” said UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan. “The new freighters will allow us to continue upsizing aircraft on routes and will create a cascading effect that will boost capacity on regional routes around the world.”

“UPS has clearly tapped into the power and efficiency the 747-8 Freighter brings to the market,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister. “We’re impressed with how UPS is leveraging the airplane in its operations, and also excited to see them bring additional 767s into their fleet.”

This is good news for the 747 program as like with the A380, the larger aircraft portion of the market has struggled considerably. With this additional option exercised, it will prolong the 747 Freighter program for a considerable amount of time and will keep the 767 Freighter program also in business.

These additional 767’s will be joined by a couple more pre-owned 767 Freighters that used to belong to Japan Airlines which will fall into the BCF (Boeing Converted Freighters) program respectively.

UPS will use these new aircraft to compete with American rivals FedEx who in the past have ordered vast numbers of 767 Freighters over the past five to six years. In 2012, UPS surpassed over 125 Boeing Freighters back in 2012, showing that they are a very strong investor into Boeing and the freighter program.

As more demand keeps coming in for the cargo industry, Boeing should not have any problems in making the cargo aircraft thrive. With the use of their BCF programmes too, it has enabled Boeing to make money in many different areas rather than to just stick in one certain position.