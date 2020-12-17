MIAMI – UPS Airlines (5X) has taken delivery of a brand new Boeing 747-8F. The aircraft, registered N625UP (LN 1562 / MSN 65782), was ferried from Paine Field (PAE) to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) on December 14. It will spend some time at UPS Worldport before it officially enters revenue service.

The aircraft is the 20th of its type to be delivered to 5X. In 2016, the airline placed an order for 14 of them, and on its 30th anniversary in 2018, announced a second order for 14 more. 5X also operates the Boeing 747-400F in addition to the -8F. It currently has no plans to retire any of its older 747, despite the influx of new planes.

Earlier this year, Boeing made the decision to end its production of the 747 by 2022. 5X confirmed that its remaining jumbo jets will be delivered by the same time frame, which will make the airline one of the last to receive a new 747. “UPS has clearly tapped into the power and efficiency the 747-8 Freighter brings to the market,” commented former Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin McAllister. “We’re impressed with how UPS is leveraging the airplane in its operations.”

A Reliable Workhorse

UPS Airlines notes that its customers need for increased capacity makes the Boeing 747-8F essential to its operations. With a maximum payload of 307,600 lbs (139,535 kg) and the space to hold 46 containers, the aircraft is the largest in the 5X fleet. It offers 16% more cargo capacity than its sister aircraft, the 747-400F.

“The new -8 aircraft line has a strong industry safety, reliability, and environmental record,” 5X says. “Combined with infrastructure and technology, the 747-8F is part of UPS’s companywide, long-term strategy to invest in profitable growth.”

Featured image: UPS Boeing 747-8F photographed at KPAE on September 29, 2017. Photo: UPS Airlines

