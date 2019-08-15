Airways Magazine

Incident: UPS MD11 Reports Engine Fire In Warsaw

Photo: Allen Zhao

August 15
09:14 2019
MIAMI—A UPS McDonnell Douglas MD11 suffered an engine fire incident at Warsaw Chopin Airport. The fire was rapidly extinguished by the airport’s fire brigade.

The emergency led to Chopin Airport to shut down its operations for 30 minutes, impacting some incoming and outgoing flights with minor delays.

The MD11 had just landed from Cologne (CGN) on a scheduled freight flight. Before landing, the crew requested to be met by emergency services on the runway.

After landing, the aircraft vacated the runway and came to a halt before being met by emergency services, which rapidly extinguished the fire on the number-two engine, mounted on the rear section of the aircraft.

Video: Aeronews on Twitter

The aircraft, an MD-11 (N270UP • MSN574), was first delivered to Japan Airlines in April 1995. It operated for the Japanese carrier for just seven years before being converted into a freighter. It was then transferred to UPS in June 2002.

This is the third aviation incident to happen on the same day, following a Ural Airlines Airbus A321 that crash-landed in a Russian cornfield shortly after takeoff, and an Onmi International Boeing 767-300ER that caught fire at Shannon Airport in Ireland.

Comments
0
Tags
McDonnell Douglas MD11UPS
Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based near Glasgow, Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 7,000 Subscribers, Studies Tourism Management and writes for Airways during his free time.

0