Airways Magazine

HK Express Postpones Flights Resumption

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

HK Express Postpones Flights Resumption

HK Express Postpones Flights Resumption
July 06
11:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The low-cost airline HK Express (UO) has announced today that it will now resume flight operations on August 2 due to travel restrictions imposed in various Asian Pacific territories.

Having revised its resumption plans, UO postpones again its return to the skies expected for July.

As its network encompasses Asian Pacific destinations of which governments have not lifted travel limitations, the Hong Kong-based airline said today that it would gradually resume its schedule in August.

Since March, the airline has extended its flight suspensions month by month.
Photo: Anna Zvereva from Wikimedia Commons.

Unspecified flight plans for August

The company did not specify which destinations will be available first from August 2; instead, it stated that these announcements will be subject to market developments with schedule adjustments in its network.

For affected passengers, UO will continue to provide flexibility on travel changes related with date, route or refunds on or before August 31.

During the pandemic, CX has have a collapse in passenger revenue to 1% from normal levels.
Photo: Clement Alloing.

Situation of the airline inside its owner group

As its owner company, Cathay Pacific (CX), UO suspended flights in March due to the spread of the pandemic.

During the following months, the Hong Kong-based airline said that its RPM had been seriously decreased.

As a consequence, the Government of Hong Kong gave CX an injection of US$5.03bn in recapitalization financing in exchange for a minority stake in the company.

While both carriers expect to gradually resume their capacity this Summer, CX and its subsidiaries will have financial government support to maintain afloat until their return to normal levels.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Cathay PacificHK Express
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I’m fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0