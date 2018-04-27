United’s Summer Schedule Improvements (+Details)

MIAMI — United Airlines (UAL) has kicked off its 2018 summer schedule with departing routes from at least a 100 North American cities to different destinations in Europe and Latin America.

This year, UAL extended its trans-Atlantic summer route schedule from Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington/Dulles, operating flights earlier in the season and through October.

UAL’s daily seasonal service between Chicago and Edinburgh, Scotland, and between San Francisco and Munich, Germany, begins May 4 and ends October 26, and seasonal service between Chicago and Dublin and between Washington/Dulles and Lisbon, Portugal, started earlier this month and will end October 26.

The airline is also including destinations to Iceland, Portugal, Scotland, and Switzerland, as well as the traditional nonstop services to Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and Sweden.

United is also resuming service to many of the Caribbean destinations impacted by hurricanes last year, including St. Maarten and St. Thomas. However, it also will offer from June 9 new weekend seasonal service from New Orleans and San Antonio to Cancun, Mexico.

Earlier this year, United reinstated daily service between New York/Newark and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and continues ramping up service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where United operates up to twice-daily service from New York/Newark and up to daily service between San Juan and Chicago, Houston and Washington, D.C.

The carrier currently operates daily service between Washington, D.C., and St. Thomas.

The airline has announced that it will launch nonstop service between San Francisco and Pape’ete, the capital of Tahiti, this fall. Operations are expected to start on October 30 through March 28, 2019. According to UAL, the airline will become the only U.S. carrier offering nonstop service to Tahiti from the mainland.