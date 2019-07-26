Airways Magazine

United Upgrades All Newark-London Flights To Polaris 767-300 Product

United Upgrades All Newark-London Flights To Polaris 767-300 Product
July 26
16:57 2019
MIAMI — United Airlines will be upgrading all its five daily flights between Newark (EWR) and London-Heathrow (LHR) to Boeing 767-300ERs equipped with the airline’s premium Polaris product.

Coincidentally, the airline’s first retrofitted Boeing 767-300ER entered service on the EWR-LHR rotation in September 2017.

The airplane’s cabin features larger overhead bins, improved lavatories with accent lighting, novel cabin design updates.

The airplane’s cabin includes 167 seats divided into 46 United Polaris Business Class seats, 22 Premium Economy seats, and 99 Economy Class seats—47 of these boasting extra legroom, while 52 remain as standard.

United is currently in the process of modifying 21 Boeing 767-300ERs into this heavy premium configuration, all of which will be deployed on the airline’s premium routes.

Premium Economy offers passengers wider seats with more legroom, as well as premium check-in, complimentary check-in baggage, and improved onboard dining experience.

“By reconfiguring aircraft and adding more space and seats, and ultimately, comfort, we are committed to making United the airline that customers choose to fly,” noted United’s Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Nocella.

“We have seen an increase in customer demand for premium seats and we’re excited to be able to expand the number of seats on all of our flights between New York/Newark and London.”

With this announcement, United claims that it is on top of the list as the most premium seats by proportion offered on a widebody aircraft, amongst the other US airlines.

Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based near Glasgow, Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 7,000 Subscribers, Studies Tourism Management and writes for Airways during his free time.

