United To Operate San Francisco to Dublin from June 2020

December 21
08:47 2019
LONDON – United Airlines has this week announced it will launch direct flights from San Francisco to Dublin, Ireland, on June 5th, 2020.

United will become the only US airline to fly to Ireland from the US West coast, once the route starts.

The route will be operated daily and flown by its smallest Dreamliner, the Boeing 787-8.

PHOTO: UNITED.

United will be going head-to-head with Aer Lingus. Aer Lingus already operates flights from Dublin to San Francisco daily, using a mix of Airbus A330-200s and A330-300s.

United already has a presence at Dublin Airport, operating flights to New York Newark, Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles. United also uses Boeing 787-10s on flights from Newark to Dublin.

The outbound flight, UA852 will depart San Francisco at 15:55, arriving into Dublin the following day at 09:45.

The return will depart Dublin at 11:50, arriving back into San Francisco at 14:20. All times are local.

Patrick Quayle, United’s Vice President of International Network said in regards to the announcement, “Dublin and the Silicon Valley are two regions synonymous with big tech. Many global tech companies have a major footprint in both regions, and they need a carrier with an extensive worldwide network to help conveniently connect their business.”

He added, “As the only U.S. airline to serve Ireland from the West Coast, United is uniquely suited to provide the connectivity these companies and economies need to continue thriving.”

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director also said, “United is a valued customer serving Dublin Airport for more than two decades and we are particularly delighted to see it adding a fourth destination to its route network next summer,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

He added, “San Francisco is the global tech centre of the world and many of the companies based there have offices in Ireland. This new route will further grow tourism and trade between Ireland and the US and provide greater choice and flexibility for both business and leisure passengers.”

“We will work closely with United’s management team to ensure this new service is a success in both directions.”

Another big announcement in recent weeks from United. Earlier in the December, United placed an order for 50 Airbus A321XLRs, to replace its trans-Atlantic Boeing 757-200s.

Deliveries are expected to start in 2024. They also pushed their first A350-900 delivery back from 2022, to 2027. Untied has 45 A350-900s on order.

0