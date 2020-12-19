MIAMI – United Airlines (UA), America’s largest airline with hubs in Houston and Denver, plans to return the Boeing 737 MAX to service starting February 11, 2021.

The Chicago-based carrier said on December 18 that due to the Skepticism towards the aircraft, it would deploy other types of aircraft on the same routes as its Boeing 737 MAX, in case customers have any qualms about traveling on the recently recertified Jet.

Statement from UA

The company, said, “Nothing is more important to United than the safety of our customers and employees, so United’s Max fleet won’t return to service until we have completed more than 1,000 hours of work on every aircraft, including FAA-mandated changes to the flight software, additional pilot training, multiple test flights, and meticulous technical analysis to ensure the planes are ready to fly.”

“We will be fully transparent with our customers and will communicate in advance when they are booked to fly on a Max aircraft.”

The American carrier publishes the Boeing 737 MAX routes program starting in January. Customers who feel uncomfortable traveling by plane can rebook for free or receive a refund, the airline adds.

