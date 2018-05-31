United Polaris to Open at Newark Liberty International Airport On Monday

MIAMI — United Airlines has announced that it will inaugurate its second United Polaris® lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on Monday, June 4, 2018. Passengers traveling in United Polaris®, which is the carrier’s international premium cabin travel experience, are qualified to dine and relax before their journey begins at the new lounge in EWR.

“More United customers begin their journey in the New York/New Jersey region than in any other of our hub cities. From here, our route network reaches across the globe, and we are thrilled to now offer our customers traveling in United Polaris business class a best-in-class lounge experience,” explained Jill Kaplan, President, New York/New Jersey for United Airlines.

Kaplan addressed that the airline has launched new international routes this month from EWR, such as Porto, Portugal and Reykjavik, Iceland, and that “the addition of the United Polaris lounge for our customers traveling on long-haul flights strengthens our service offering in Newark for the most enjoyable experience,” he shared.

United Polaris lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport is conveniently located in Terminal C, following security screening, between Gates C102 and C120.

As soon as customers first enter the Newark’s United Polaris® lounge, “they will be greeted with a vibrant lighting fixture created by Brooklyn-based art and design laboratory Richard Clarkson Studio that is meant to mimic the constellations of the 12 zodiac signs,” as the airline said in a statement.

Additionally, a custom-designed a la carte dining menu combines international comfort foods, including Moroccan-spiced braised lamb, with staples like the United Polaris Burger (available at all United Polaris® lounges).

Though the airline guarantees that the Polaris bar stands out from the rest, both in terms of size and the exhibition of cocktails offered, featuring the United Polaris Old Fashioned, which is a fresh take on the classic, complete with J. Rieger & Co. Kansas City Whiskey, a house simple syrup, Dale DeGroff bitters with a muddled orange wheel and Luxardo cherry.

Highlights of United Polaris® Lounge at New York/Newark (EWR)

More than 27,000 square feet

455 seats

15 different types of seating

570 power outlets and 450 USB ports

4 private phone rooms

10 private daybeds outfitted with Saks Fifth Avenue bedding

10 luxurious shower suites, featuring rainfall showers and Soho House & Co’s Cowshed Spa products

Personal valet services, including steaming garments

A private dining area with table service for up to 48 guests featuring a menu that blends global trends with familiar comfort foods, developed by New York Chef John Glowacki. Menu items include potato latkes, polenta fries, wild mushroom risotto with a balsamic reduction, and the “Brookie,” a playful combination of a brownie and cookie served with milk.

A bistro-like buffet that includes a do-it-yourself bagel bar plus sandwiches and wraps such as a curried salmon salad with cucumber raita and baby spinach on a pumpernickel roll as well as a charcuterie board and chicken parmesan.

A cocktail menu with signature drinks such as the Fernet About It, a unique version of the Cuba Libre containing the Italian libation, and the United Polaris Star, featuring house-made anise-infused vodka. Other house-made items include oolong-steeped bourbon, lavender syrup, vodkas, and vermouth.

According to United, it plans to add one aircraft, retrofitted with the new United Polaris® business class seat, every 10 days from now through 2020, approximately. It will offer also a cooling gel pillow, one of the most popular items featured within the cabin, starting July 1, 2018.

United worked with Acumen Design Associates and PriestmanGoode to develop a bespoke business class seat, manufactured by Zodiac Seats United Kingdom. Each seat offers direct aisle access, a 180-degree flat-bed recline and up to 6’6” of bed space.

United Polaris® business class lounges feature custom-designed chairs, private daybeds, spa-like showers and chef-inspired hot meals served restaurant style. Premium sparkling wines and spirits, refreshing snacks and bottled water will also be offered. The access is only given to those with international business class tickets.

The first lounge was opened at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) on December 1, 2016, and the new lounge at EWR comes after the opening of the San Francisco (SFO) lounge in April.

The airline is currently working on the final details of the upcoming United Polaris® lounges, consisting of Houston (IAH), scheduled for this summer, and Los Angeles (LAX), set to open doors this fall. Polaris lounges in Washington Dulles (IAD), London Heathrow (LHR), Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Hong Kong (HKG) remain on the list.