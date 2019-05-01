United Opens Cape Town Route Reservations

LONDON – United Airlines have started selling tickets for their highly anticipated Cape Town route launch in December 2019.

The new route will start on December 15th 2019, between New York Newark and Cape Town, operating 3 times per week and flown by their Boeing 787-9. The route is still currently subject to Government approval.

United launching this route means travel time between New York and Cape Town will be reduced by 4 hours, as well provide many US travellers with an easy connection to South Africa, from the airline’s Newark hub.

Jake Cefolia, United’s senior vice president of Worldwide Sales, said this in relation to the new route, “Our new service between New York and Cape Town will enable our business and leisure customers to choose a more convenient and seamless way to travel between the United States and South Africa.”

He added, “We look forward to offering our customers easier access to South Africa’s growing tourism industry and enabling business opportunities between the United States and the Western Cape’s technology sector.”

Beverley Schäfer, Western Cape Provincial Minister of Economic Opportunities Beverley Schäfer also said, “The United States is one of the Western Cape’s key tourism markets and United’s new service will significantly contribute towards growing our tourism sector as we welcome new visitors.”

She added, “The Western Cape is a global hub for technology and finance and United Airlines will enable new economic opportunities for Cape Town and New York.”

United’s Boeing 787-9s feature 48 United Polaris/Business Class seats, 88 Premium Economy and 116 Economy, and will be used on this route.

It’s great to see United start selling tickets to their first South African route. This new route has been made positive thanks to the advances in technology with the Boeing 787.