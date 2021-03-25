MIAMI – With leisure travel bouncing back, United Airlines (UA) today announced 26 new point-to-point seasonal routes to popular summer destinations.

The carrier also announced the resumption of new domestic and international routes starting in May, though UA will operate just 58% of its schedule compared to May 2019 as the pandemic’s impact lingers.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen the strongest flight bookings since the start of the pandemic,” Ankit Gupta, vice president of United’s domestic network planning and scheduling, said in a news release.

“As we rebuild our schedule to meet that demand, adding in seasonal point-to-point flying is just one of the ways we are finding opportunities to add new and exciting service. And as we have done throughout the entire pandemic, we will continue being nimble and strategic with our network to add the right service to the destinations our customers want to visit.”

Big air service news! Today @United announced 4 new flights from PIT and 1st-ever nonstops to Hilton Head Island Airport and @flypensacola. Other new routes starting in late May and running through summer include @portlandjetport and @iflyCHS. pic.twitter.com/JceyFKHStq — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) March 25, 2021

Point-to-point Service

Starting May 27 and through Labor Day, UA will begin point-to-point service to Charleston, S.C.; Hilton Head, S.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Pensacola, Fla., and Portland, Maine from seven cities: Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio; St. Louis, Mo.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Milwaukee, Wis., and Indianapolis, Ind. United plans to deploy the 50-seat CRJ-550 operated by GoJet. The variant, a version of the CRJ-700, features two cabins and extra cabin storage.

United Airlines also plans to resume more than 20 domestic routes and introduce three new domestic routes between Houston and Kalispell, Mont.; Washington-Dulles and Bozeman, Mont.; and between Chicago and Nantucket, Mass. The airline previously announced new non-hub service between Orange County, Calif., and Honolulu to serve growing demand to Hawaii.

United Airlines. Photo Luca Flores/Airways

International Ramp-up

Internationally, in May, UA will fly more than 100 percent of its pre-pandemic schedule to Latin America compared to what it operated in 2019, including more flights to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

The airline also plans to resume flights between Chicago and Tokyo Haneda, Amsterdam and Tele Aviv as well as between Newark, N.J., and Milan, and Rome.

United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Photo: Brandon Farris/AW

New Summer Point-to-Point Frequencies

Service from Cleveland to: Frequency Charleston, S.C. 3x weekly Hilton Head, S.C. 3x weekly Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3x weekly Pensacola, Fla. 3x weekly Portland, Maine 3x weekly Service from Cincinnati to: Charleston, S.C. 3x weekly Hilton Head, S.C. 3x weekly Pensacola, Fla. 3x weekly Portland, Maine 3x weekly Service from Columbus to: Charleston, S.C. 4x weekly Hilton Head, S.C. 3x weekly Portland, Maine 4x weekly Service from Indianapolis to: Charleston, S.C. 3x weekly Hilton Head, S.C. 4x weekly Portland, Maine 4x weekly Service from Milwaukee to: Charleston, S.C. 2x weekly Myrtle Beach, S.C. 2x weekly Pensacola, Fla. 2x weekly Portland, Maine 2x weekly Savannah, Ga. 2x weekly Service from St. Louis to: Hilton Head, S.C. 3x weekly Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3x weekly Service from Pittsburgh to: Charleston, S.C. 3x weekly Hilton Head, S.C. 3x weekly Pensacola, Fla. 3x weekly Portland, Maine 3x weekly

Featured image: United Airlines N206UA BOEING 777-222(ER). Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.