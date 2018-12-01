Airways Magazine

United To Launch New Denver-Frankfurt Route

December 01
09:39 2018
LONDON – Denver will receive additional passengers from the Frankfurt catchment area thanks to United’s newest announcement, which advertised a new flight between both airports.

The new route will be United’s 15th daily nonstop flight between the U.S. and Germany, and the ninth between the U.S. and Frankfurt alone.

The service will begin, year-round, from May 2, 2019, on a daily basis with the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners. 

Patrick Quayle, United’s VP of International Network, stated that this new route is part of a commitment made by United “to expanding our global network for our customers and our employees”.

Quayle added that the airline is “excited to continue this growth with the addition of new services between Denver and Frankfurt.”

Flight UA182 will depart Denver at 15:40, arriving into Frankfurt at 09:20 the next day. The return, flight UA181, will depart at 1105, arriving back into Colorado at 13:20. 

Long History With Denver and Germany

The airline’s relationship with Denver spans back to 1937 and is the only airline at the airport to continuously operate a strong network, having served 6.5 million flights and 580 million customers in total. 

Photo: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt

From Denver alone, over 400 flights are operated daily across its domestic network and more than 15 international destinations. 

Likewise, the relations between United Airlines and Germany spans back to more than 28 years ago, when the airline began daily operations between Frankfurt, Chicago, and Washington-Dulles. 

Other routes that are currently in operation feature year-round services to Frankfurt from Houston, Newark, San Francisco, Washington, and Chicago. 

Photo: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt

On top of this, services to Munich from Chicago, Houston, Newark, San Francisco, and Washington-Dulles, are also in the United portfolio as well as the one service to Berlin-Tegel from Newark. 

Overall, this route will no doubt be successful for United, especially due to the significant relationship with the German destinations spanning nearly three decades.

0