United Launches Flights From Washington To Edinburgh

MIAMI – United launched a new seasonal direct service between Edinburgh and Washington D.C.

This is the first time a direct flight has ever connected the capitals of Scotland and the USA.

The service will be operated on a daily basis throughout the summer, until October 4, 2018.

ICYMI: The capital cities of Scotland and the USA are now directly connected for the first time following today's inaugural flight between Edinburgh and Washington D.C. https://t.co/sHVKfhJoEX pic.twitter.com/4oxvGcqBNs — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) May 24, 2018

Flight Schedules

The outbound leg will operate under flight number UA146, leaving Washington D.C at 10:10 pm, and landing in Edinburgh at 10:25 am the following morning.

UA147, the return leg, will depart Edinburgh at 12:30 pm, arriving in Washington D.C. at 3:30 pm.

This seasonal route will be used to allow further connection flights across the US building on 20 years of services to Scotland.

United also runs a nonstop year-round service from Newark to Edinburgh.

“We are excited to inaugurate our nonstop seasonal service between Edinburgh and our Washington, D.C. hub, connecting the two capital cities for the very first time,” Bob Schumacher, United Managing Director Sales United Kingdom, and Ireland said.

“Our new flight strengthens our international route network and provides our customers from Scotland with greater travel choice, with almost 70 nonstop connections from Washington, D.C. to other destinations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.”

The flight will be operated with one of United’s Boeing 757-200 aircraft, which offers a total of 169 seats with 16 flat-bed seats in the United Polaris Business Class and 153 in Economy.

Each plane also offers 45 Economy plus seats which offer additional legroom and increased personal space.

“We know that Edinburgh and Scotland are a huge draw for inbound tourists and we look forward to welcoming and showing them the fantastic sights and history that we have,” said Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport.

“Business on both sides of the Atlantic will also benefit from increased access,” he remarked.

This is yet another route launch success for United as they continue to expand their dominance across the Scottish market.

With further connectivity between Scotland and the US, travelers will not have to either connect in Manchester or any of the London Airports to fly onwards to the US, they can continue to use Scotland as their gateway to tourism.