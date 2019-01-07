United Launches First 787-10 Commercial Flight (+Photos)

LOS ANGELES – Today (January 7, 2019), United Airlines officially begins regular service with its all-new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, premiering the aircraft on the transcontinental Los Angeles (LAX) to Newark (EWR) route.

With today’s introduction, United becomes the first airline in the world to offer flights on all three variants of the Dreamliner family as the carrier has already established routes with the 787-8 and 787-9.

The 787-10 Dreamliner is the largest of the three variants measuring in at 18 feet longer of the 787-9.

United flight 2418 blasted off from runway 6R at 0849 local time in Los Angeles only using at most about a third of the runway before taking off into the soupy rainy skies.

Quickly it climbed up to 39000 feet where it sits almost to Newark.

The debut also means the introduction of the airlines signature Polaris business class on the Dreamliner family with the 787-10 being equipped with 44 of the seats.

This also meant the introduction of the new United Premium Plus seats for the first time.

United offers 21 of the type along with 54 Economy Plus and 199 economy class seats.

As United has previously announced, it plans to launch its second scheduled service in February when the -10 is introduced on the airlines San Francisco to Newark route and from there will begin international service on March 30th to Frankfurt and Tel Aviv, followed by Paris and Barcelona on April 29th with the final international expansion on May 22nd with Brussels and Dublin.

However, you may still have an opportunity to fly on it earlier as the airline has been using it as a substitute on some flights including this morning’s Denver Newark morning flight that departed about an hour after 2418 in Los Angeles.

United becomes just the third airline in the world to operate the Boeing 787-10 following Star Alliance partner Singapore Airlines took the first followed by Etihad Airways.

Stay tuned as we will have a full review of flight 2418 coming up later this week.

