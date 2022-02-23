DALLAS – Washington, DC-based travelers headed to Ireland have a new flight option. United Airlines (UA) has begun flights between Dulles (IAD) and Dublin (DUB). UA is using Boeing 757-200s 767-300 aircraft on the route.

The flights leave IAD at 10:15 p.m. and arrive in Dublin at 10:30 a.m. Flight time is 7:05. This complements the existing daily service from DUB to Newark (EWR) which is increasing to a twice-daily frequency beginning April 24.

UA will also restart flights from Dublin to Chicago (ORD) on March 27th. Shannon (SNN) to New York/Newark comes online beginning March 28th.

This brings the total number of UA’s daily flights Between Ireland and the US to five this summer.

United is flying B767-300s to Ireland this summer. Shown: United Airlines N648UA Boeing 767-300ER. Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

Flying Again

“We are excited to be flying once again from Dublin to our Washington/Dulles hub and to be able to offer our customers in Ireland even greater travel choice when flying United Airlines,” said Martina Coogan, United’s country sales manager for Ireland.

“Along with our non-stop year-round service to New York/Newark, as well as our seasonal flights from Dublin and Shannon, this addition means that our customers can connect to over 125 destinations across the Americas from our hub cities.”

United’s moves come as travel rebounds in a (hopefully) post-COVID-19 world. A report in the Irish Times says that Irish residents took about 585,000 outbound overnight trips in July, August, and September last year. This was up 10.3 percent compared with 2020. However, it is almost 80 percent lower than the same period in 2019.

Featured image: United Airlines N14102 BOEING 757-224(WL) New York/ New Jersey Livery. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways