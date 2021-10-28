MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) has announced five extra London flight frequencies beginning in the spring of 2022, bringing the total number of daily flights to 22.

The airline unveiled a slew of new international flights a few weeks ago. Today, the airline has resurfaced with even more additional foreign routes. One new route will be added, as well as increased frequency on three existing routes.

Here are the new frequencies that UA will add beginning March 26, 2022:

One daily Boston to London route, using the Boeing 767-300ER

A sixth and a seventh daily Newark to London frequency, using the Boeing 767-300ER

A second daily Denver to London frequency, using the Boeing 787-9

A third daily San Francisco to London frequency, using the Boeing 787-9

United Airlines N648UA Boeing 767-300ER. Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

Updated Summer 2022 London Frequencies

1x daily from Boston (BOS)

3x daily from Chicago (ORD)

2x daily from Denver (DEN)

2x daily from Houston (IAH)

1x daily from Los Angeles (LAX)

7x daily from Newark (EWR)

3x daily from San Francisco (SFO)

3x daily from Washington Dulles (IAD)

British Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner G-ZBJF – Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways

Stiff Transatlantic Competition

In this London-bound market, onemileatatime.com‘ Ben Schlappig points out that UA will face stiff competition from American Airlines (AA) and British Airways (BA), as well as Delta Air Lines (DL) and Virgin Atlantic (VS), both of which have multiple daily frequencies. There’s also jetBlue (B6) to consider.

With Business travel levels still uncertain for next year, UA is nevertheless betting on this transatlantic route expansion with its 22 daily frequencies to London Heathrow Airpot (LHR), where the carrier has enough slots to fill with these frequencies.