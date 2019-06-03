United Inaugurates New New York LaGuardia Terminal

NEW YORK/LGA — Beginning this past weekend, United Airlines shifted its New York-LaGuardia operations to the airport’s new Terminal B Eastern Concourse.

United joins American Airlines and Southwest Airlines in the newly completed concourse, which inaugurated the first phase of the $4 billion redevelopment project that will see Terminal B turn into a state-of-the-art concourse. Passengers will be able to freely log-on to complimentary WiFi with mobile phones and access local offers, such as bgo promo code.

United will operate more than 40 daily flights out of five gates within the new terminal and joins Air Canada, Southwest, and American Airlines which also operate out of Terminal B – rounding out a functional 16 out of 18 gates, with the final two gates slated for completion in 2020.

“United customers depend on LaGuardia for frequent service to key business cities such as Chicago and Denver and the new Terminal B represents a huge improvement in the facilities we are able to provide, including a gorgeous new United Club,” said Jill Kaplan, United’s President of New York and New Jersey.

“A world-class city like New York deserves a state-of-the-art airport – which is why we are absolutely thrilled to be moving our operations to the spectacular new Terminal B Eastern Concourse at LaGuardia Airport.”

The new concourse features ample gate seating, with charging stations at 50% of the seats.

Throughout the seating area, there is free unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi, offered by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Additional features include a “park area” complete with greenery and benches, an airport-themed children’s play area which contains a 16-foot interactive display where kids and kids at heart can build their own interactive airplane and watch it fly through the sky.

As part of the terminal redevelopment, United opened its newest United Club on June 2. Conveniently located after security near United’s gates, the new club offers a private oasis of 10,500 square feet with sweeping views of the tarmac.

The Club, which is 30% larger than the prior LGA United Club location, combines the sleek styles of New York City with the modern touches travelers desire and features more than 200 seats.

The Club will also feature a full-service bar area, food, and beverage options, plenty of power outlets and high-speed Wi-Fi.