Post-Merger Growth at Alaska Airlines [Network Beat #11]

MIAMI – Alaska Airlines is adding routes out of Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego and many places in between that points North, South, East, and West. This week, Vinay and Rohan discuss the new additions (2:00) and what the logic is behind the new routes and capacity changes given the new assets and fleet that the combined carrier will leverage (6:00).

In particular, they take note of many of the new red-eye and trans-con routes (14:20) that Alaska is adding and that indicate how Alaska is building a network differently than Virgin would have. Finally, they talk about Alaska’s decision to keep its Dallas Love Field gates (18:30), which has been the talk of the town.

