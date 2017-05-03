Airways Magazine

Post-Merger Growth at Alaska Airlines [Network Beat #11]

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Post-Merger Growth at Alaska Airlines [Network Beat #11]

Post-Merger Growth at Alaska Airlines [Network Beat #11]
May 03
14:25 2017
Print This Article

If you enjoy the Airways podcast, please consider contributing to our Indiegogo campaign to help us upgrade our equipment and production standards.

MIAMI – Alaska Airlines is adding routes out of Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego and many places in between that points North, South, East, and West. This week, Vinay and Rohan discuss the new additions (2:00) and what the logic is behind the new routes and capacity changes given the new assets and fleet that the combined carrier will leverage (6:00).

In particular, they take note of many of the new red-eye and trans-con routes (14:20) that Alaska is adding and that indicate how Alaska is building a network differently than Virgin would have. Finally, they talk about Alaska’s decision to keep its Dallas Love Field gates (18:30), which has been the talk of the town.

In addition to playing the episode on this page, you can also subscribe to our RSS feed and wherever you get your Podcasts, via iTunes, SoundCloud, Google Play Music, and iHeartRadio.

If you do listen to the podcast via iTunes or even if you don’t, please write us a review. That’s the best way to get more people to listen to our show!

As we evolve the format of this new Airways feature, we would love your feedback as we look to find the optimal mix. For now, consider this “Podcast Unplugged”. We’ll be adding production value enhancements as we move forward, in addition to special guests and contributors.

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below or directly via email.

0
Tags
Airbus A320Alaska AirlinesBoeing 737Dallas LoveGrowthhubsNetworkNew York La GuardiaroutesSan FranciscoSan JoseSeattleVirgin AmericaWashington Reagan

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Vinay Bhaskara

Vinay Bhaskara

Senior Business Analyst, Big Airline Enthusiast, Avid Airport Connoisseur, Frequent Flyer, Globetrotter. I Miss Northwest Airlines Every Day.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. ibhalla
    ibhalla May 04, 18:26

    So I’ve got a question.

    Will the Virgin America A319s and A320s be painted in the VA or Alaska livery? And when will the Alaska livery be placed on all aircraft?

    Also, when talking about the situation in Dallas Love Field, one must once again realize the geography of Dallas and its airport situation. For travelers in Dallas itself, Love Field is extremely close and useful. But what has been shown by Virgin America’s failed experiment with Love Field is that Dallas travelers want cheaper fares, and Alaska can be almost on par with Southwest about the cheaper fares. Therefore, they have the potential to do, once again, what Virgin America could not. I think that a DAL-JFK instead of a DAL-LGA would work well because of the amount of connections one can experience. Amazing Podcast!

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!