MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) has just released a statement declaring it will temporarily ground 24 Boeing 777-200s powered by Pratt & Whitney PW4000s following yesterday’s incident with UA flight 328.

On Saturday afternoon, flight UA328 from Denver (DEN) to Honolulu (HNL) operated with a United 777-200 powered by PW4000s experienced severe engine issues, which forced the aircraft to return to Denver immediately. Debris from the Boeing 777’s damaged engine fell onto neighborhoods.

As a result, United Airlines has voluntarily decided to remove 24 Boeing 777-200s from service effective immediately. UA expects minimal numbers of customers to be affected by these groundings. Since the incident yesterday, the airline has been in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and plans to work with them to confirm these Boeing 777s are safe to operate.

Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Additional Responses to UA328

Other agencies are exercising caution following the incident on Saturday. Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism recently released a NOTAM that requests airlines operating Boeing 777s with PW4000s to avoid Japanese airspace.

Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive that requires immediate or increased inspections on Boeing 777s powered by PW4000s. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson states this may lead to some Boeing 777s taken out of service.

Dickson continues his statement with, “The FAA’s aviation safety experts are meeting into the evening with Pratt & Whitney and Boeing to finalize the details of the Airworthiness Directive and any accompanying service bulletins to ensure that the appropriate airplanes are included in the order. Exact details of the inspection will be specified in the emergency order.”

Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

NTSB Releases Investigative Update

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary investigative update for UA328 on Sunday night. According to the agency, the flight experienced a right engine failure and safely returned to Denver. None of the 229 passengers or 10 crewmembers were injured in the incident.

The NTSB’s initial report notes the majority of damage sustained was related to the number 2 engine while the aircraft itself sustained minor damage. The preliminary examination finds that the afflicted Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine had two fractured fan blades and the inlet and cowling separated from the engine.

Featured Image: United Airlines N771UA Boeing 777-222. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.