Airways Magazine

United Doubles Flights Between San Francisco And Hong Kong

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

United Doubles Flights Between San Francisco And Hong Kong

United Doubles Flights Between San Francisco And Hong Kong
July 02
08:51 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — United Airlines (UA) will add a second daily nonstop service between San Francisco (SFO) and Hong Kong (HKG) beginning on October 26, giving customers the choice of either midday or late-night departure on this long-haul route. 

“The addition of a second daily nonstop flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong offers customers more flexibility and convenience when planning travel to one of the world’s largest business markets,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network.

“We look forward to offering customers a schedule that fits their travel needs with convenient times and greater connectivity to United’s extensive and growing network.”

A United Boeing 777-300ER landing in Hong Kong from Newark as flight UA179 • Photo: Brandon Farris

With this expansion, it gives the airline’s business and leisure travelers more flexibility when planning travel.

By offering an evening departure from San Francisco, it allows travelers to arrive into Hong Kong early morning, giving them the ability to have a full day ahead.

However, with this expansion, the route will now be operated by two Boeing 777-200ER aircraft instead of its current single 777-300ER.

It appears that United will deploy its latest cabin layout on the 777-200ER on this route—the fifth version the airline has on offer today.

This cabin offers 50 United Polaris Business class seats—only 10 less than what the Boeing 777-300ER has to offer. Right behind, 24 United Premium Plus seats and 46 United Economy Plus are available, ahead of the 156 United Economy seats in the rear section of the cabin.

While the aircraft is smaller, most of the premium cabins offer nearly the same number of seats outside the 10 Polaris seats and 16 less economy plus seats.

The largest cut in the back in the economy class section, where the carrier offers 48 fewer seats than on the 777-300ER.

With the new expansion between SFO and HKG, United will be ending four-times-a-week service between Guam and Hong Kong effective October 27th. That route is operated by a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Comments
0
Tags
Hong KongSan FranciscoUnited Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brandon Farris

Brandon Farris

An aviation photojournalist based in Seattle, aka Boeing's back yard. Brandon is also a freight train engineer for his day job. Prior to that he spent five years working with a Seattle based airline. But his true love is still in aviation and always trying to get the best and most interesting shot possible. He started off his aviation photojournalist career with NYCAviation and AirlineReporter before eventually finding his way to the Airways team where he is the Northwest contributor. Brandon is also an accomplished sports photojournalist having shot MLS Cup, the NFL, NCAA college football, NASCAR races and world-famous soccer teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0