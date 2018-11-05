Photos: United Takes Delivery Of First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

MIAMI — United Airlines has become America’s first carrier to take delivery of the largest variant of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner—the dash ten—also gaining the title as the only airline in the world to operate all three variants: the 787-8, -9, and -10.

This is the first of 14 Boeing 787-10s that will be joining United’s fleet in the next few years.

We’re proud to be the North American launch carrier of the 787-10 & the only airline in the 🌎 with all three Dreamliners! — United Airlines (@united) November 5, 2018

United is the third airline, after Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airways, to take delivery of the 787-10.

The new plane, bearing the registration N14001 (MSN 40936 • LN 731) is expected to enter service on January 7, 2019, linking Los Angeles (LAX) and Newark (EWR).

The 787-10 was handed over to United at Boeing’s Charleston delivery center today in a quiet ceremony. However, the plane is not leaving Charleston until tomorrow, November 6.

Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s SVP of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said during the announcement that Boeing is honored that United has placed its trust in the 787 family , “carefully optimizing their network with all three Dreamliner models.”

The new, longer variant is, in fact, 18 feet longer than the 787-9, housing more passengers and cargo.

787-10: Cabin, IFE Upgrades

The plane comes with 44 Polaris business class seats, 21 Premium Plus seats, 54 Economy Plus seats and 199 Economy Class seats.

United’s Boeing 787-9 / Photo: United

This aircraft will be the first one to come with the airline’s new all-aisle access Polaris business class seat, together with an all-new IFE that will allow passengers to split their screens, enabling them to watch a movie and view the flight map simultaneously.

Also, the IFE comes fitted with a new “relax mode” allowing passengers to customize a selection of soothing videos and relaxing audio playlists.

“The 787-10 is an excellent addition to United’s fleet,” said Gerry Laderman, the CFO at United.

“It offers superior fuel efficiency while providing a more comfortable customer experience onboard that allows passengers to arrive at their destinations feeling more refreshed.”

United & Boeing: Strengthening 787 Relationship

As of October, United operates a fleet of 12 Boeing 787-8s and 25 787-9s. In October, it placed an order for nine additional 787-9s and announced the routes where its first 787-10s will be flying to.

The opening 787-10s will begin its operational life at United flying transcontinental services between Newark, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Later on, the plane will be deployed on some European destinations from United’s hub in Newark.

RT dfwtower "RT e_russell: Interesting chart on United's rationale behind selecting the A350-900 as its 777-200 replacement.



787-10 barely enough range, A350-1000 and 777-8X too large. pic.twitter.com/TirXvUWEqG" — @dfw (@dfw) February 28, 2018

Adding the 787-10 onto each route will increase the seat offering to more than 7,200 seats per day, 1,000 of which are now premium seating.

The -10 will appear on the Newark-Los Angeles rotation twice in a day, according to United.

The carrier has had a remarkable relationship with the Dreamliner, becoming the airplane’s North American launch customer for the original version, the 787-8.

United debuted its the aircraft in August 2012 and began flying passengers on November 4, 2012.

The airline also became the first operator of the 787-9 in the United States back in September 2014, when it took delivery of the first aircraft (N38950).

And to keep up the positive trend, it has just become the first US operator of the largest variant in the Dreamliner family, the 787-10.

Stay tuned for interior photos, soon to be revealed by the carrier in an official presentation.