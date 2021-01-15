MIAMI – United Airlines (UA), announced yesterday that the resumption of its New York (JFK) route will be delayed due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

The Chicago-based company said it was postponing opening the JFK route by four weeks. In addition, the airline said it would begin with just one daily round-trip between JFK and both San Francisco International airport (SFO) and Los Angeles International airport (LAX), instead of the two daily flights each that it had scheduled.

United says it hopes to double the once-daily frequency by the end of March.

United Airlines Boeing 737MAX Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Statement from United Airlines

The carrier said, “Due to new travel restrictions and the continued impact of Covid-19 on customer demand, we are delaying the start of our service between New York’s JFK Airport and our hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles until February 28, 2021.”

“Throughout the pandemic, United has been a leader in nimbly reshaping our schedule, and we look forward to offering this convenient service and a best-in-class product from New York City to the west coast in the coming weeks,” it adds.

It is the first time since 2015 that UA will be departing from JFK. In November 2020, UA said it would operate flights out of Terminal 7, using a reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER with 46 business-class seats, 22 “Premium Plus” seats – United’s premium-economy product – and 99 economy seats, including 47 with extra legroom.

Featured image: Boeing 777-223ER. United Airlines is one of the few Airlines to have Pratt and Whitney PW4090 engines. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

