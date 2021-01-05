MIAMI – Yesterday, a United Airlines (UA) flight from Washington (IAD), to Syracuse had to make an emergency landing at Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM).

The UA flight, a Mitsubishi CRJ-200LR, regional jet, with registration N405AW, left IAD at 2:24 pm, local time, and was on its way to Hancock International Airport (SYR) when it developed engine trouble, according to ELM Manager Thomas Freeman.

(Credits: Anna Zvereva)

No Injuries Reported

According to Star Gazette, the plane, carrying nearly 50 passengers, was crossing over Pennsylvania when it started having problems, touching down later at the Big Flats airfield without incident. Nobody was injured.

According to a firefighter at the scene, the passengers were bused to Syracuse. UA sent mechanics from Rochester to ELM to examine and repair the aircraft. The airport’s emergency response plan worked as designed during the incident.

Featured image: Wikicommons

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.