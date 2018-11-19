United Boosts Spring Break Schedule With 150+ Flights

MIAMI — United Airlines will be adding more than 150 flights and 41,000 seats to its routes that serve as popular as spring break destinations in Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean, as well as some ski destinations.

The carrier is also extending its seasonal service between Chicago and Brownsville/South Padre Island, all the way through to the end of Spring Break.

“This is the time of year when our customers start thinking about and planning the perfect getaway, and with our expanded spring schedule, we are offering more flights and more destinations than ever before,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning.

The airline is adding 31 more flights to 12 Caribbean destinations, as well as 28 additional flights to seven cities in Mexico.

Central America will also see a boost of 16 more flights to Costa Rica, three to Guatemala, and three to Belize.

As far as domestic flights are concerned, the airline added 15 flights to 10 cities in Florida, eight to Hawaii, and 10 to Colorado’s Vail, Crested Butte, Steamboat Springs, and Telluride. Also, United added seven flights to Phoenix and Tucson.

United Long Haul Ramping Up

On top of these spring break destinations seeing a significant increase in flights and seats, United also unveiled the first routes where its brand-new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners will be deployed on first for the Summer 2019 season, right after the spring holidays end.

Frankfurt, Tel Aviv, Paris, Barcelona, Brussels, and Dublin will be the first six European routes operating from its hub in Newark-Liberty International Airport, launching between March 30 and May 22 next year.

United became America’s first carrier to take delivery of the largest variant of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in early November, flying the plane from Boeing’s assembly line in Charleston, South Carolina, straight to Washington-Dulles.

Tahiti On Schedule

Also, United launched its brand new service between San Francisco and Papeete, the capital of Tahiti. The service operates on a three times per week service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

“We are thrilled to extend this exciting flight to a year-round schedule. For Californians and our customers connecting through San Francisco, this route offers an escape to a little corner of paradise.”

The carrier is operating its Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the route and will use this equipment throughout the year.

Overall, United has demonstrated that its positioning itself as a prominent player in both the domestic and international arenas out of its hubs in Newark, Chicago, and San Francisco.

With a revamped fleet of new 787 Dreamliners, the competition is on.