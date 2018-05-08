United Airlines Boosts Cuba Presence with Houston Flights

LONDON — On May 7, United Airlines announced that they are increasing services between Houston’s George Bush International Airport and Havana starting from July 20th. When approved by the regulators, the airline plans to operate the routes using either a 737-800 or an Embraer E175 regional aircraft operated by Mesa Airlines as United Express on a daily-operated service.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, established: “This expansion to Havana will provide significant public benefits to our city, region, and state. As a diverse global city – in which many people speak Spanish – we are heavily reliant on international travel for our economic success.”

“Worldwide access to Houston by air helps bring financial health back to Houston after Hurricane Harvey. The addition of Havana to Houstonians’ travel options will also help us build cultural bridges with our neighbor nation across the gulf,” Turner added later.

“United’s new daily service to Cuba will offer more opportunities to connect our customers traveling from Houston and the central and western United States directly to Havana,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network.

Then, Quayle shared that Houston is United’s gateway to Latin America and its convenient location allows customers easy access to connect to 44 destinations across the carrier’s broad domestic network.

If the service is operated by a 737-800, it will offer 16 seats in First Class, 150 seats in Economy and 54 seats in the Economy Plus segment that offers extra legroom. If it is operated by Mesa Airlines, then they will offer 12 seats in First Class, 64 in Economy and 16 extra-legroom seats in Economy Plus.

Additionally, passengers will be able to enjoy United Wi-Fi and IFE which will give fliers access to TV shows and movies that can be watched on personal devices as well as large overhead bins that can accommodate standard-size carry on bags.

United’s presence in Cuba as an American carrier has been dominant. They currently provide the only service to Havana from the entire Central and Western U.S. Houston will be the second airport that they will be operating to Havana from, with services currently operating from New York Newark already. 2017 saw the emergence of the first city ticket office in Havana which enabled Cubans and other international customers to purchase travel with the airline.