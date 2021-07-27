MIAMI – United Airlines’ (UA) next-gen pilots will be taught using Boeing’s comprehensive array of training tools, materials, and digital solutions through United Aviate Academy. The announcement heralding the five-year agreement took place at EAA AirVenture.

United Aviate Academy will now use Boeing’s comprehensive training package of courseware and multimedia materials that span the manufacturer’s portfolio of service offerings. Included are its Jeppesen and ForeFlight solutions that will help cadets master key concepts and information needed to confidently and safely pilot aircraft.

“We are pleased to extend our long-term partnership with Boeing to help train the next generation of United pilots,” said Bryan Quigley, United’s senior vice president of flight operations. “Boeing’s unique suite of tools and materials will help provide effective training for Aviate pilots who are working to meet future air travel demands and uphold United’s high standards of safety and excellence.”

United Airlines N648UA Boeing 767-300ER. Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

The Agreement

According to Boeing, the agreement includes:

Initial cadet assessment materials with accompanying online courses and e-books

Jeppesen Academy courseware, textbooks and digital learning materials that cover private, instrument, commercial, multiengine and instructor training

The ForeFlight Mobile integrated flight app for pilots equipped with Jeppesen NavData, electronic charts and Airway Manuals, a one-stop shop for flight tasks like routing flights, planning and filing flight plans, managing electronic charts and maps, and gathering destination and weather information

Pilot supplies including Bose headsets, computers, student flight bags, logbooks and more

GPS NavData for the United Aviate Academy fleet

“We are fully committed to providing United Aviate Academy—and all of our customers—with tailored, high-quality training solutions that enhance safety and meet the learning and development needs of pilots from all backgrounds,” said Chris Broom, vice president of Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. “By leveraging our broad portfolio of solutions, we offer customers tremendous value in delivering efficient, effective training throughout the pilot training life cycle.”

Following the agreement ceremony, Boeing demonstrated its support for the program and its commitment to diversity by presenting Delia Nina Nava with a scholarship to United Aviate Academy. Nava is a Hispanic woman from Houston with a passion for aviation and aspirations of becoming an airline pilot. She is currently a student at the University of Houston.