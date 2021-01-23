MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) will begin service to Barbados (BGI) in December 2021, with flights out of Washington Dulles (IAD) and Newark (EWR). Though neither the airline nor authorities in Barbados has made a formal announcement, flights are now publicly available for booking on united.com.
The airline will operate Boeing 737-800’s from the US East Coast to the Eastern Caribbean island every Sunday, beginning on December 5th through the end of 2021.
|Route (Flight no.)
|Depart
|Arrive
|Aircraft
|EWR-BGI (UA388)*
|08:30
|14:30
|Boeing 737-800
|IAD-BGI (UA390)*
|08:15
|14:05
|Boeing 737-800
|BGI-EWR (UA389)*
|15:30
|19:45
|Boeing 737-800
|BGI-IAD (UA391)*
|15:05
|19:15
|Boeing 737-800
Other Airlines Flying to Barbados
Barbados already sees service from the New York City area with flights operated by JetBlue (B6) out of JFK. Barbados also receives US airlift with American Airlines (AA) out of Miami and Charlotte.
The move comes as the island expects an increase in cruise ship homeporting during the winter 2021-2022 tourist season, with Royal Caribbean offering new itineraries from Bridgetown as its home port.
While no formal announcements have been made, all routes are pending government approval and schedule adjustments.
Featured image: United airlines Boeing 737-800. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways
