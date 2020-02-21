United Airlines and Vistara Announce Codeshare

MAMI – United Airlines (UA) and Vistara (UK) announced the start of a new codeshare agreement allowing United customers to book trips on 68 Vistara-operated flights to 26 destinations throughout India as soon as February 28.

The codeshare agreement lets MileagePlus and Vistara’s loyalty program members earn and redeem miles when flying on either of the airline’s route network. The agreement also lets travelers plan trips between dozens of destinations throughout India, including:

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Goa, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Varanasi and more.

A growing fleet for a growing network

The addition of more than 50 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A321neo and Boeing B787-9, stem from the 2018 deal that UK made Air Lease Corporation (ALC), the latter becoming the lessor with the largest share in Vistara’s fleet, as measured by the number of aircraft.

Up to 15 Airbus A320neo family aircraft will be joining the Indian carrier from ALC in the coming years. The long-term lease agreements show that nine A320neos and six Airbus A321neos will be placed under UK’s custody.

The A320neos will be powered by CFM56 LEAP-1A26 engines and will be delivered to Vistara starting in the first quarter of 2021 through to 2022. The A321neos, similarly, will share the same engine variant and are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2020 through to 2021.

A seamless itinerary on a 5-star flying experience

John Gebo, United’s Senior Vice President of Alliances, said, “We are excited to offer our shared customers the option of building a seamless itinerary when planning travel to cities beyond New Delhi and Mumbai.”

“United has connected customers to India for more than 15 years with daily flights between New York/Newark and Delhi and Mumbai and our new service between San Francisco and New Delhi,” said Gebo.

The Senior Vice President added, “Our relationship with Vistara opens up even more options for customers to travel between our East and West Coast hubs and multiple destinations throughout India.”

On his part, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinod Kannan said, “Vistara today connects the length and breadth of India, and we are delighted to offer the country’s only five-star flying experience to customers of United on their Indian domestic flights.”

Kannan added, “The U.S. continues to be one of the biggest source markets for foreign travelers into India and the region, and this partnership allows us to provide a seamless travel offering for customers to and from the U.S.”

As UK grows its fleet and expands its network, with this new codeshare agreement with UA, the 5-year-old carrier is now poised to raise the bar for seamless operations and excellent service delivery for the Indian nation and UA customers alike.