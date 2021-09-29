MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) customers now have an easy way to travel to more than 40 destinations in Southern Africa via Airlink (4Z) codeshare.

In a press release today, UA and 4Z announced the codeshare deal that will offer additional connections between the US and Southern Africa. The airlines say the agreement provides more connections than any other airline alliance. The agreement is subject to government approval.

Airlink is a Johannesburg, South Africa-based airline that connects smaller, underserved cities to major hubs. Its fleet consists of Cessna Grand Caravans, Jetstream 4100s, and variants of the Embraer ERJ.

As part of the alliance, UA will connect its loyalty program with 4Z’s allowing MileagePlus members to earn and redeem points when they travel on Airlink.

United will continue its Star Alliance partnership with South African Airways (SA).

Airlink ZS-YBC Embraer E170. Photo: Michael Combrink/Airways

The Airlines Comment

“United continues to demonstrate its commitment to Africa, starting three brand new flights this year alone, to Accra, Ghana (ACC); Lagos, Nigeria (LOS); and Johannesburg, South Africa (JNB),” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances at United.

Quayle added that “through our codeshare agreement with Airlink, customers will be able to easily explore more bucket list destinations, including easy connections to Zambia and Zimbabwe.”

Earlier this month, United announced that flights between Washington, D.C. and Lagos, Nigeria will begin November 29, pending government approval. Recently, United launched new service between New York/Newark and JOH and between Washington, D.C. and ACC, Ghana. The airline expects that this latter flight will operate daily in December and January. United’s popular service between New York/Newark and Cape Town, South Africa (CPT) will resume on December 1.

“North America is an important source market for our destinations. This codeshare will make it easy for our North American customers to reach the Okavango Delta, Chobe, the Kruger National Park and adjacent private game lodges, Cape Town, the Garden Route, Swakopmund and the Copperbelt,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

Foster added, “Similarly, the codeshare means that our customers in the 12 African countries we serve, will have fast and seamless access to all of United’s network.”