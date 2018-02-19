The Boeing 737 MAX 9 To Debut With United

MIAMI — Today, United Airlines added the Boeing 737 MAX 9 to its domestic flight schedules, months ahead of its actual delivery.

The carrier expects to launch services with the MAX 9 between Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), as well as to five other cities on June 7.

Then, United intends to add additional MAX 9 flights from its IAH and Los Angeles (LAX) hubs, including operations to Honolulu (HNL).

“The addition of the MAX 9 furthers our efforts to become a more efficient and productive airline. It has better fuel efficiency, lower maintenance costs and does all of this while maximizing customer comfort,” said United’s Chief Financial Officer Andrew Levy.

Likewise, United will receive 10 new 737 MAX 9 aircraft from Boeing this year and will proceed to add flights from its hubs to cities throughout the United States.

Scheduled Boeing 737 MAX 9 Service Date United Hub Destination Depart Arrive June 7 Houston (IAH) Anchorage (ANC) 2:40 p.m. 6:58 p.m. June 7 Houston (IAH) Austin (AUS) 10:25 a.m. 11:15 a.m. June 7 Houston (IAH) Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) 2:20 p.m. 5:52 p.m. June 7 Houston (IAH) Orlando (MCO) 7:35 a.m. 10:38 p.m. June 7 Houston (IAH) Orlando (MCO) 2:50 p.m. 6:19 p.m. June 7 Houston (IAH) San Diego (SAN) 9:50 p.m. 10:52 p.m. June 29 Los Angeles (LAX) Honolulu (HNL) 11:05 a.m. 2:00 p.m. June 29 Los Angeles (LAX) Houston (IAH) 8:15 a.m. 1:37 p.m. June 29 Los Angeles (LAX) Houston (IAH) 1:00 a.m. 6:14 a.m. June 29 Houston (IAH) Los Angeles (LAX) 7:45 a.m. 9:23 a.m. June 29 Houston (IAH) Los Angeles (LAX) 9:35 p.m. 10:59 p.m. June 29 Houston (IAH) Sacramento (SMF) 9:50 p.m. 11:27 p.m. June 29 Houston (IAH) Tampa (TPA) 2:50 p.m. 6:02 p.m. June 29 Houston (IAH) Tampa (TPA) 7:50 a.m. 10:59 a.m.

The United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 will feature a seating capacity of 179 passengers, including 20 United First seats in a 2-2 configuration, 48 in Economy Plus in a 3-3 configuration with 34 inches of pitch, and 111 United Economy seats in a 3-3 configuration with at least 30 inches of pitch.

In addition, passengers will have access to in-seat power outlets and the opportunity to purchase satellite Wi-Fi. United Private Screening personal device entertainment will be available throughout the aircraft and enables customers to play thousands of hours of movies and television programs on their electronic devices, according to the airline.