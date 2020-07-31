United Airlines to Resume 25 International Routes in September

MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) announced today its plans to resume service on nearly 30 international routes in September. Flights include those to Asia, India, Australia, Israel, and Latin America.

The airline will continue to add ways for customers to travel to popular Caribbean, Hawaiian, and Mexican holiday destinations.

“We continue to be realistic in our approach to building back our international and domestic schedules by closely monitoring customer demand and flying where people want to go,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances.

“In September, we’re adding even more options for leisure travelers or those who want to visit friends and relatives. Whether that’s within the United States or around the world.”

United Airlines LAX Overview. | Photo: © Alvin Man (IG: @onemoreweektogo)

Airline is Still Facing Massive Schedule Cuts

Due to the ongoing low demand, the airline intends to fly 37% of its overall schedule in September. This is compared to the same period last year, increasing capacity by 4% when compared to August 20.

Domestically, UA intends to fly 40% of its schedule, adding more than 40 daily flights on 48 routes to select locations. These include Austin, TX; Colorado Springs, CO; and Santa Barbara, CA. UA will also resume service connecting the U.S. mainland with Hilo and Kauai with increased service to Honolulu, Kona, and Maui in the Hawaiian Islands.

Internationally, UA will fly 30% of its schedule, a 5-point increase to August. The airline expects to resume service on 20 routes in Latin America and the Caribbean. These include popular vacation destinations like Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico; and to San Jose and Liberia in Costa Rica.

In addition, UA intends to begin new nonstop service between Chicago and Tel Aviv. Further, it will resume eight routes in the Atlantic and Pacific. They include the return of European service from Houston with flights to Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner N29975. | Photo: © Tyler Lornez

Route Increase Highlights

U.S. Domestic

Travelers looking to explore American destinations and see beaches, mountains, and national parks will see their options open up with:

Increased opportunities to connect to more than 800 flights from United’s mid-continental hubs in Chicago, Denver and Houston.

Adding more than 40 daily flights on more than 48 routes across the United States

Resuming service between the U.S. mainland and Hilo, Kauai and increasing service to Honolulu, Kona and Maui in Hawaii.

United Airlines Boeing 737-800 N37267. | Photo: © Hiro Nishikura

Atlantic

United plans to offer customers more opportunities to travel to Europe from Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark and San Franciscan. Notably:

Launching brand-new service between Chicago and Tel Aviv (pending governmental approval)

Resuming service between Chicago and Amsterdam

Restarting service between Houston and Amsterdam and Frankfurt

Recommencing service between San Francisco and Munich

Increasing to daily service between Chicago and Frankfurt, and between San Francisco and London.

Continuing service between the United States and Delhi and Mumbai (pending governmental approval)

Pacific

Across the Pacific, UA plans to re-start a 3-weekly service between Los Angeles and Sydney. It also plans service between Chicago and Hong Kong, pending governmental approval.

Latin America/Caribbean

Throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, UA is expanding across each region. Adding 20 new routes for September, UA’s highlights include:

New service between San Juan, Puerto Rico and Chicago and Washington-Dulles.

Resuming service from Houston to Aguascalientes, Tampico and Veracruz in Mexico.

Starting new service between New York/Newark and St. Thomas.

Resuming service between Costa Rica and Houston and New York/Newark.

Adding more ways to get to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, including resuming service from Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.

Resuming service between Denver and Cabo San Lucas.

Incresing service between Houston and Quito, Ecuador.

United Airlines Boeing 777-300 | Photo: © Tyler Lorenz

United Remains Committed to Customer Safety

The airline continues to stress importance of health and safety as they schedule their flights for an increase in demand.

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer’s journey. Its goal is to deliver an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through the United CleanPlus program.

United Airlines Boeing 757-200 N14106. | Photo: © Alvin Man (IG: @onemoreweektogo)

The carrier has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing.

It has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols, and innovations. These are designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind, including:

Requiring all travelers – including Crew members – to wear face coverings. Potentially revoking travel privileges for customers who do not follow these requirements. This is underscored in a recent video from United CEO Scott Kirby.

Using state-of-the-art high-efficiency (HEPA) filters on most United mainline aircraft. The filters circulate air and remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles.

Using electrostatic spraying on all mainline aircraft before departure for enhanced cabin sanitation.

Another step in the check-in process recommended by the Cleveland Clinic. UA requires customers to acknowledge they do not have symptoms for COVID-19 and agree to follow our policies, including wearing a mask on board.

Offering customers a touchless baggage check-in experience at more than 200 airports across the United States; United is the first and only U.S. airline to make this technology available.