MIAMI – United Airlines (AU) will resume service between Houston (IAH), Texas, and Mérida (MID), Mexico on December 1, 2020, with four weekly flights.

With the potential to increase the daily flights with the true onset of the holiday season on December 17, the news from UA follows other Mexico flight resumptions from the airline. For MID, the UA flight constitutes the second flight resumption to the US, following that of American Airlines (AA) to Miami (MIA) on October 8.

A gradual domestic resumption has also been occurring at MID, with services to Mexico City (MEX), Guadalajara (GDL), Veracruz (VER), Tijuana (TIJ), Tuxtla (TGZ), Monterrey (MTY), and Cancun (CUN).

Extraordinary News

The Minister of Tourism for the state of Yucatán, where MID is located, Michelle Fridman Hirsch described the resumption as “extraordinary news”. With this, Yucatan recovers 50% of its international air connectivity.

“These flights connect the state of Yucatan to the United States and the world through Miami and Houston as these cities are major hubs.” She added that they are working to make the flights “as safe as possible.”

Óscar Carrillo, MID International Airport Administrator, said the “recovery of passengers that the airport has reported during these months, has been sustained. From 300 a day in past August, to more than 4000 passengers per day as of today; this gives us a vision of what we can expect for the winter season.”

With a new UA route to MID, American tourists and those with family members in MID will be able to easily and safely visit the Yucatán this holiday season.

