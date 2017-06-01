United Airlines to Launch Los Angeles – Singapore Flights

MIAMI — United Airlines will introduce daily non-stop flights between Los Angeles and Singapore, effective on October 27, 2017. The flight will become the longest scheduled 787 flight operated by any airline, and the longest scheduled flight operated by any US carrier, at 8,700 miles (14,000km).

United’s existing service between San Francisco and Singapore holds the current record at 8,446 miles (13,593km).

The flight will take about 17 hours and 55 minutes to Singapore, leaving San Francisco at 20:55, and arriving to Singapore at 06:50 two days later. The return flight will last 15 hours and 15 minutes, departing Singapore at 11:00 and arriving at los Angeles at 10:15 the same day, all local times.

So far, this will be the sole direct service between Los Angeles and Singapore.

“United is making travel to Singapore easier and even more convenient than ever before and customers arriving to Los Angeles will have multiple opportunities to connect to hundreds of United destinations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America,” said Dave Hilfman, United’s senior vice president of Worldwide Sales.

With the launch of new service, United will terminate its Hong Kong – Singapore service on October 27, and from Singapore to Hong Kong on October 28.

United overtakes Star Alliance partner and competitor Singapore Airlines (SIA) in starting a service from Los Angeles. SIA had previously announced its intentions to resume its Singapore – Los Angeles service in 2018, halted in 2013 amidst high fuel prices and low load factors. The airline will rely on the ultra-long-range (ULR) variant of the Airbus A350-900, to not only serve Los Angeles but also the US East Coast.

While United ranks in the third place behind its US counterparts American and Delta Air Lines in Los Angeles, The airline has invested over $570 million during the last two years to enhance the convenience and comfort of its passengers at Los Angeles. From there, United serves four Asia Pacific destinations including Melbourne in Australia, Tokyo (Narita), Shanghai Sydney, and five destinations in Hawaii.

“Our commitment to our Los Angeles hub is more than 50 years strong and with today’s new Singapore service announcement, we continue to strengthen our position as the leading US carrier to Asia,” Hilfman said.