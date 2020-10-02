MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) has announced today it will be increasing frequencies and adding new routes to its global network.

The carrier will be adding 26 routes to its Caribbean and Latin American route network and converting its cargo-only flights to nonstop passenger flights in the Asian Pacific., In addition, UA will fly 49% of its domestic service compared to last year. Internationally, the airline will operate 38% of its schedule compared to the same time last year.

Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances said, “For the month of November, we have adjusted our capacity to add flying for leisure travel to warm weather and beach destinations in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean, along with ‘visiting friends and relatives’ travel across the globe,”

He continued, “We’re also pleased to announce that beginning this weekend, customers can purchase tickets for United’s new nonstop flights between Chicago and New Delhi, New York/Newark and Johannesburg, and between San Francisco and Bangalore.”

United Airlines Boeing 777-200ER. Photo: Brandon Farris

Domestic Route Network Updates

Domestic route updates for UA will focus primarily on connecting major East Coast and Midwest cities to Florida. Specifically, UA will offer 16 daily nonstop flights between Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Orlando and Tampa.

New Routes:

Washington Dulles to Key West, Florida

Resumed Services:

San Francisco to Tampa, Florida

Denver to Miami

Increased Services:

Los Angeles to Maui (Daily Flights)

United Airlines. Photo Luca Flores

Caribbean, Central/South America Network Updates

International service for UA will increase by 6% from last month to 38% of its schedule. UA will be resuming operations to 29 international routes. In addition, UA seems to be betting on the COVID-19 to ease in 2021 with plans to start new international routes in the Spring of next year.

The carrier is also focusing on increasing connectivity to holiday destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America this winter season. UA will be restarting service from Houston to Santiago, Chile, and Rio de Janeiro three times weekly each.

Also, the airline will also be resuming service to Antigua, Curacao, Grand Cayman, Managua, Nassau, St. Lucia and Roatan.

Expanded Service:

Cancun

Cozumel

Cabo San Lucas

Puerto Vallarta

New Service:

Acapulco

Zihuatanejo

Photo: United Airlines

Pacific and Atlantic Network Updates

After many months of cargo only flights, UA will notably switch cargo only flights to nonstop passenger flights with service to Taipei, Taiwan and Seoul, South Korea. Flights from San Francisco to Taipei will be resumed with service 3 times weekly. In addition, San Francisco to Seoul flights will be increased to 5 times weekly.

In Europe, UA will be resuming service from Denver to Frankfurt with flights 3 times weekly. Further, Houston to Frankfurt flights will be increased to 5 times weekly. Lastly, UA will be introducing new routes to destinations in Asia and Africa.

These include:

Chicago to New Delhi (Beginning December 2020)

San Francisco to Bangalore (Beginning May 2021)

New York/Newark to Johannesburg (Beginning March 2021)